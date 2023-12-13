The school has made use of the £5,000 grant

Rushden Primary Academy was granted £5000 to help improve road safety in the area

Children at Rushden Primary Academy were given the opportunity to learn more about road safety after a visit from the Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner.

Stephen Mold spent time with the children to follow up on their learning about road safety and important messages about being safe on the road. He was also on hand to give awards to some of the pupils, who had recently taken part in a road safety competition.

Lindsay Edwards, principal of Rushden Primary Academy, said: “Well done to all of the children that took part in the road safety competition, I am super proud of you all.

"An extra well done to the winners – Sienna, Keira, Chloe, Lili, Gracie, and Poppy – who used their knowledge of road safety to produce some very thought provoking designs.

"They included important messages and raised key learning points within their art work. They had the privilege of being presented with certificates by the police commissioner.

"Aspects of the children’s designs will be used to enhance the fencing around the school."

The academy has recently been handed a £5,000 road safety awareness grantto help get the word out to families and local residents.

With the grant, Rushden Primary Academy has invested in parking buddies to prevent cars parking near the school entrance, as well as road safety banners to make people aware that children are crossing nearby.