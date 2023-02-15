Plenty to explore and enjoy as Kelmarsh Hall and gardens prepare for the 2023 open season

There will be plenty to explore and enjoy once Kelmarsh Hall opens for the new season.

Kelmarsh will soon be opening the historic hall and beautiful Grade II* listed gardens again for the 2023 open season.

The season runs from April through to September on set days of the week.

Kelmarsh Hall

The gardens, woodland walks, lakeside walk and fairy walk will be open for exploring on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sunday.

The hall, servants quarters and exhibitions can also be enjoyed by visitors on Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Sunday, April 2 will see the return of the artisan fair and Spring walk from 11am to 3pm.

The fair will be host to unique craft stalls, with homeware, candles, sweet treats, antiques and gifts.

The historic gardens and woodland walks will be open for exploring, and Sweet Pea’s Tearoom will also be open serving hot drinks and cakes.

Hot food will also be available from The Smokin’ Barrel BBQ and the Wood Oven pizzas.

Entrance to the event is £10 per car on arrival. Dogs are very welcome.

The Kelmarsh Trust is continuously raising funds to conserve Kelmarsh Hall and the surrounding gardens and estate.

This year, they have given the dining room a refresh, which visitors can explore during the open season.

The dining room features on the ground floor of the hall, as one of Kelmarsh’s unique fine rooms.

Garden season tickets are available with the gardens open from April to September.

Kelmarsh Hall is also available to hire for events, weddings and meeting spaces.

The hall has three grand rooms to give you and your guests a luxurious evening.

The education suite and Orangery are suitable for smaller events, and the extensive grounds and gardens are an excellent location for outdoor pursuits and team building activities.

Catering options are available, with free onsite parking and a dedicated Kelmarsh events team to help with any planning needs.

For more information on events at Kelmarsh Hall, email [email protected] or call 01604686543.