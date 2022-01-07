Plaque proposed to honour Higham Ferrers community affected by Covid

A plaque to honour members of the Higham Ferrers community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic could be unveiled if plans are approved.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has proposed that a black metal plaque with gold lettering be attached to the wall of the town hall.

The circular 30cm plaque would be placed 2m high on the side of the building facing the main road, close to the noticeboard.

The plaque could be attached to Higham Ferrers Town Hall

Wording on the plaque, proposed by Cllr Angela Gardner, says 'Dedicated to all our community who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic' alongside the town's coat of arms.

Council members were inspired by a similar plaque dedicated in Corby.

The planned plaque