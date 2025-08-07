Plants and donations just keep growing for lockdown hero David and his fundraising stall in Kettering village

A man who ‘just loves plants’ has now raised £40,000 for the NHS with a community fundraising effort which started during lockdown.

David Woods of Woodford, near Kettering, started ‘David’s Growing Plants for the NHS’ back in April 2020.

And he has continued doing this for the past five years, growing all sorts of plants and selling them from a stall on his drive which is open every day.

He grows summer bedding plants from seed, including marigolds, begonias, cosmos and sweet peas.

He grows vegetables too, such as broad beans, runner beans, courgettes, peppers and tomatoes.

In summer he supplies fresh cut bunches of dahlias on the stall, bags of fresh picked tomatoes and beans.

A friend in the village supplies plums, greengage, apples, pears and quince, all of which are picked by David.

David has Multiple Sclerosis but gardening has helped keep him active after retiring early nearly 14 years ago from a senior role in the NHS.

In his early career David was an architect and firmly believes ‘it’s all about the planning’, which certainly applies to his gardening as he will soon be planning his stall for next spring, growing various spring bulbs in pots ready to transplant into people’s gardens.

Gardening was a great way for people to get through the Covid pandemic, staying at home in their gardens and keeping active.

His gardening page and stall encourages the community to enjoy their gardens while helping the NHS.

David’s Facebook page has almost 1,900 members and he keeps them updated with photos posted every day of what is on the stall.

He does weekend garden photo challenges, tips and advice videos, as well as live broadcasts and Tiktok videos every day.

His stall currently has cosmos, geraniums, hanging baskets, lilies, penstemons, dahlia plants and bird nest boxes, with summer bedding plants.

He says his fundraising stall has become a community venture, with people being very generous including a friend in the next village making and supplying bird nesting boxes and bug hotels.

His sister also makes and supplies Christmas wreaths each year.

David’s middle son Matthew recently created a plant stall website, although David says it is ‘still work in progress.’

And at the end of July, David exceeded £40,000 with his fundraising with customer Martina Fernando being presented with a certificate and a large conifer pot arrangement.

While £40,000 feels like a ‘landmark figure,’ David said: “I am getting the best of both worlds - doing what I love doing, gardening, which keeps me active and helps with my own health, while knowing at the same time I am helping the community and improving the health of many others by helping the NHS.”

David was awarded the Rose of Northamptonshire Award for services to the community during the pandemic, East Midlands Neighbour of the Year 2022, shortlisted for BBC Make A Difference Awards in 2022 and in June 2024 was named in the His Majesty the King’s Birthday Honours List to receive the British Empire Medal for services to the community of Woodford and for charitable fundraising for the NHS.

While David has many accolades for his fundraising, he says he doesn’t do it for that reason.

He does it to help his health, the health of others and because he ‘just loves plants.’