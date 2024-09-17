Plans to revitalise and build a new skatepark in Wellingborough's Bassets Park set for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-awaited plans for a new revitalised skating facility in a Wellingborough park are set to be given the green light this week.

Bassetts Park, in the centre of Wellingborough, could be home to a new state-of-the-art skatepark as residents have bounded together in support of the plans.

This would mean the existing site would be demolished as many have complained it is unsafe and deteriorating.

Along with the new facility, work would begin to install an access path, two CCTV cameras and improved solar lighting to increase visibility at night-time.

Visuals of the new skate park. (Image: Mr Jonathan Waterworth)

The site of the park would also be pushed back to the north-western part of the grounds to move it further away from homes in St Barnabas Street and into a more open area.

It is hoped the new measures will help deter anti-social behaviour and crime from users of the skatepark due to the increased surveillance from the nearby play area and main road.

Since the proposals were first submitted in the spring this year, the scheme has received overwhelming support from locals. In total, 129 letters of support were submitted to the council compared to just 16 objections.

One person wrote in support of the plans: “The current state of the existing skatepark is far from ideal. It has become a hotspot for litter and broken glass, posing significant safety hazards to skateboarders and other park users.

Visuals of the new skate park. (Image: Mr Jonathan Waterworth)

“Moreover, the uneven grounding of the skatepark renders it unsafe for inexperienced skaters and young children. The design of the ramps allows for individuals to congregate underneath them, often resulting in disruptive behaviour and an unwelcoming environment.

“By investing in a new skatepark, the above issues can be addressed and create a vibrant recreational space that benefits the entire community. It will also provide a safe and inclusive environment for individuals of all ages and skill levels to enjoy skateboarding, roller-skating etc.”

Another commented: “We are in desperate need for a new skatepark in the Bassett Close Park.

“The one that we currently have is over 20-years-old, considering it being made out of concrete, it started to deteriorate quite badly.

The new skatepark will be relocated to have better visibility. (Image: Mr Jonathan Waterworth)

“When I was younger I was an avid skater and used this park a lot this town needs something to replace the old one. It’s time to do a new park and give somewhere for the youth of our town somewhere safe to skate.”

However, not everyone has backed the plans. Some concerns raised include the site’s potential for anti-social behaviour, the loss of green space in the park and the visual impact of the new ramps on other park users.

One person commented: “It should be appreciated that Bassetts is probably one of the smaller parks in Wellingborough and, in my and many others opinions, is one of the most beautiful in the town.

“The idea of covering yet more grassed area in such a beautiful park could be considered official vandalism akin to dressing your great grandmother in a mini skirt!

Plans for a brand new skate facility in Bassett Park, Wellingborough, will go to North Northamptonshire Council on Wednesday (September 18). (Image: Google Maps)

“As a local inhabitant, I have to say that from experience I have witnessed drug use close to the St Barnabas Infant & Freemans Junior Schools. The idea that Bassett’s Park users would be ‘extra surveillance’ suggests to me that problems are to be expected?

“I must state here that, on my part, this is certainly not a classic case of ‘nimbyism’, I agree that younger people should have such an amenity and that not all young people are vandals or going to cause problems but we have to consider the lowest common denominator sadly.

“I have no doubt that there are larger parks in Wellingborough that could accommodate such a venture without destroying their beauty.”

The application comes after previous plans submitted in 2021 were rejected by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) due to its impact on the appearance of the park.

The NNC planning committee will consider the skatepark scheme on Wednesday, September 18, and issue its decision.