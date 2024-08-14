Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northants Council is asking for views on proposals to harmonise burial reservation policies across the local area.

Following the creation of North Northants Council in April 2021, there are currently different policies for the reserving of graves, depending on postcode.

The draft policy proposes to harmonise these policies and fees.

Currently, only cemeteries that were managed by the former Kettering Borough Council have a burial reservation policy and evidence shows that this has helped with the management of plots.

NNC has launched a consultation on burial plot reservation for its cemeteries in the Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough areas

Under the draft policy, North Northants residents who wish to be buried within a North Northants cemetery can pay a reservation fee and reserve one grave plot at a time.

A grave can continue to be reserved at the time of burial for a partner or family member to be buried next to each other.

If approved, the draft policy would apply to all of the 13 NNC-run cemeteries.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, which covers cemeteries, said: “We know this is an emotive topic, which residents will have thoughts on.

"With this in mind, we have thought carefully about the best way forward, before going out to consultation.

"With a growing population, we have to look to the future and will always look at alternative options, including creating extensions to cemeteries - where appropriate and cost effective.

"This proposed policy would cover all NNC-run cemeteries and doesn’t include those cemeteries across North Northants which are run by town and parish councils.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “Since North Northamptonshire Council came into existence in April 2021, we have been looking at harmonising services across the area to ensure all residents are receiving the same, consistent level of service.

"This policy is only at the draft stage and we would encourage everyone to have their say - we welcome feedback and all responses will be reviewed by the executive before a final decision is made.”

All feedback received will be reviewed by NNC’s executive and if the proposed draft policy is approved by executive, it will come into effect on the first calendar day of the month following approval.

All consultation and engagement activities can be viewed online via North Northamptonshire Council’s Consultation and Engagement Hub and the Burial Reservation Policy consultation is open until September 4, 2024.