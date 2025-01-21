Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to bulldoze a historic building in Wellingborough that used to serve as a medical facility and replace it with flats are set for approval.

If approved, the Southwood House care home, in Doddington Road, would be replaced with a two-storey apartment block containing 26 apartments for over 55s.

Local residents have banded together against the plans, lodging more than 100 letters of objection to tearing down the iconic building.

The building, which sits to the south of the town centre, was originally built as the Wellingborough Cottage Hospital in 1900.

Southwood House in Doddington Road, Wellingborough. (Image: Google Maps)

The hospital went through many changes and extensions over its lifespan before it closed in the 1980s and became a home for adults with disabilities.

Objectors have taken issue with the proposals, raising concerns over the building’s local significance and history being lost and pleading to restore it as a much-needed medical facility or bring it into community use.

One person wrote: “Historically this site was provided to the town around 1900 with funding from the townsfolk via various initiatives including what they called the Hospital Parade, forerunner of the Carnival.

“It has always had a medical connection in some form and should continue as this as an URGENT CARE facility is desperately needed in this town of growing population and shrinking services.”

Another said: “This building is not merely a structure; it is a vital piece of our town’s heritage and identity. I implore you to reconsider any plans for its demolition, as doing so would be a disservice to our community, our history, and our future.”

Applicant Sanctuary Housing Association, which owns Southwood House, said the existing building has become ‘unfit for purpose’ as a residential care home, with the last resident leaving the property almost two years ago in February 2023.

Sanctuary Housing has explored various options for the site, however it has stated that any attempt to re-use the building would be financially unviable and that it would need to be demolished and completely redeveloped.

A North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) archaeological advisor concluded the demolition of the house would result in the ‘total loss’ of a non-designated heritage asset, but said it would be acceptable if it ‘cannot be avoided’.

Wellingborough Town Council has submitted no objections to the demolition plans.

The flats proposals will go to NNC’s planning committee on Wednesday where members will decide whether to follow officers’ advice and green-light the plans.

If the committee approves the proposal, the demolition will be hinged on the completion of a Section 106 contributions agreement.

Demands for the plans include 100 per cent affordable housing across the apartments and financial contributions to the Special Protection Area (SPA), Waendel swimming pool, Redwell Leisure Centre and Irchester Country Park.