Plans to demolish Rushden pub and replace it with flats, shop units and offices

A fire-hit pub which has stood empty in Rushden town centre for several years could be replaced with flats, shop units and offices if plans get the go-ahead.
Briggs & Hulland Ltd wants to demolish the former pub at 105, High Street, and put a three-storey building in its place, consisting of two retail units, two offices and 10 two-bedroom apartments with associated access and parking.
The old Fate club, which was The Feathers pub for many years, closed in January 2018 but in May that year a fire broke out, destroying the roof and causing damage to the inside of the building.
The arson-hit building has remained damaged since and been enclosed by scaffolding and covers which have screened the site.
Previous plans had been put forward for the site for change of use and works to create a restaurant and bar with eight self-contained flats, but these never came to fruition.
Planning documents for the new application say: “This proposal is an opportunity to replace the existing dilapidated building with a more contemporary up-to-date version of the existing building which could greatly enhance the surrounding area, in turn which delivers a much more sympathetic environment.
"This will be delivered in a very creative and innovative way to match the existing elevations of the ‘feathers pub’ in a more inventive solution of modern-day building materials.”
If approved, the development would be accessed from High Street via the existing drive-through access to the rear of the development.
The plans include provision for 16 car parking spaces, of which 10 would be residential spaces and six visitor spaces.
In conclusion, the planning documents say: “The positive impact of bringing the building back into use will enhance the community of the town centre along with the associated economic and social benefits.”
And adds: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of its access and parking arrangements, taking into account its location and the previous public house use.
"In particular the site provides for an appropriate mixed-use development retaining the commercial use on ground floors and providing much needed additional residential accommodation on the upper floors.”
For more details search for NE/22/00909/FUL on the East Northants planning page on North Northants Council’s website.