Plans to demolish former farm buildings to make way for 60 new homes at Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development approved at appeal

Plans to demolish former farm buildings to make way for 60 new homes at a large housing development near Wellingborough have been approved at appeal.

Developer Grace Homes proposed the construction of a further neighbourhood of houses at Stanton Cross to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Its planning committee rejected the plans in March 2024, on the grounds that the development lacked supporting infrastructure and affordable housing due to viability issues.

The site had been used for several purposes in the past and contains a variety of buildings and hard standings which will be demolished as part of the project.

The housing development will be part of the Stanton Cross urban extension, to the east of Wellingborough. Credit: Google

Planning officers had initially advised the panel to approve the plans, stating that it would make a positive contribution towards meeting local housing targets.

According to the appeal report, two further refusal reasons listed as impact on neighbour amenity and insufficient access were dropped by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as they thought they could not be defended.

The remaining viability issues were discussed between NNC and the appellant, and following further evidence, they reached an agreed position in respect of the level of affordable housing provision and developer contributions to be provided.

The council therefore stated that it no longer wished to defend the first reason for refusal.

Plans for the 60-home scheme. Credit: Grace Homes Taken from Design and Access Statement

The planning inspector concluded that the land had been allocated to the urban extension, there was no significant conflict with the development plan, and that there were no further issues to resolve.

The rest of the paper goes on to address the decisions made on planning obligations and contributions from the developer.

Concerns were previously raised by the planning committee that, due to the site’s viability issues and high costs of remedial works, it would only be able to offer a fraction of affordable housing and other financial contributions.

It was accepted that the 60-home development would only offer four two-bedroom dwellings as ‘first homes’ due to the viability of the site.

There is also an opportunity for another review to take place during the development stage, which could result in Grace Homes giving a financial contribution towards more affordable housing off-site if its situation improves.

Other contributions to education, libraries, sports facilities, and healthcare in the local area will also be made under the s106 agreement.

The appeal was allowed and planning permission granted, subject to conditions.