Plans to cut thousands from the council’s housing register by removing applicants with no housing need will go out to public consultation, after the executive voted to progress the scheme.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) current Keyways Housing Allocation scheme ranks households based on how long they have been waiting and the priority of their needs, ranging from bands A to E.

Under the proposed changes, 3,107 people in the lower two bands, who either have no housing need, are sharing with other households and have no dependents, or are already homeowners, will be completely removed from the list.

This move comes as NNC reported receiving an average of more than 500 housing applications per month. There has been a 129 per cent increase in applicants over the past three years, rising from 2,937 in April 2022 to 6,727 in April 2025.

Corby Cube, North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

In comparison, just 1,528 social homes were let in 2024/25.

However, speaking at the executive meeting on Tuesday (October 14), North Northants resident and former Conservative councillor Dorothy Maxwell said cutting the housing list would leave many people with ‘no hope’.

She continued: “An increase in the housing waiting list does not mean eliminating 3,000 people from the waiting list.

“Today, the rent from private sector is £995 per month in Kettering for a two-bedroom. If you are on minimum wage, by the time you pay your rent, gas, electric – what are you left with?

Corby Cube executive meeting, Tuesday, October 14. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“You have to wait a long time for council accommodation, but things change and may be lucky and get a place.”

NNC previously said that the prospects of being housed for people at the bottom of the waitlist are currently ‘unrealistic and/or non-existent’.

Cllr Kirk Harrison, executive member for regulatory services, told members that he used to work in frontline housing for the council and that he saw first-hand how ‘the pressures of the system can distort expectations’.

“People with low housing need can sit on the waiting list for years with no realistic prospect of ever being housed,” he explained.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Martin Griffiths. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“What matters here is that we’re open, honest and fair with people and the scheme focuses on the real need. It ensures that we signpost others to alternative housing options.”

Other changes to the allocation policy include:

Awarding care-experienced young people who are ready to move to independent living, where the council is the corporate parent, Band A priority

Adults being accommodated by the council’s Adult Social Care service and ready to move to independent living Band A priority

Domestic abuse victims with a connection to North Northamptonshire Band A priority

Families living in severe overcrowding, where they are lacking two plus bedrooms, Band A priority

Single and couple households will only qualify to bid on one-bedroom properties

Increase weekly bids from three to five for all applicants

According to the council, those who no longer qualify for the housing allocation register will be directed to alternative housing solutions, such as mutual exchange, low-cost home ownership and the private rented sector.

NNC leader, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand on the housing register and there are just not enough homes to go around.

“While those being removed from the housing register will be disappointed, it is important that they are provided with advice so we can help them.

“The consultation will provide an opportunity for our residents and our partners to feedback on the proposals, which we will consider before the final scheme is adopted.”

The council will launch a six-week consultation on the proposed changes from Monday, October 20. An online survey will be made available in addition to written responses via the post, hard copy, telephone and email.

The consultation on the proposals will close on December 1, 2025, with the results to be presented back to the executive and implemented in the new year.