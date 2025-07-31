Plans to convert former Rushden chapel home into a 9-person HMO set for approval

Plans to convert a former Rushden chapel into a nine-person HMO are set for approval, depsite concerns raised about a lack of parking spaces and road safety.

The application, submitted by Amico Design Limited, seeks to change the property at 69 Wellingborough Road into a large House of Multiple Occupation (HMO). The site is a detached former chapel that has most recently been used as a two-bed home, but is boarded up and appears vacant.

Proposals will go before North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) planning committee next Wednesday (August 6).

It has been brought to the meeting as eight members of the public have raised complaints with the scheme, many of which relate to no car parking being proposed on site.

The former chapel, at 69 Wellingborough Road, could be converted into a HMO. Credit: Google

One person commented: “This site is on a very, very busy roundabout which is already dangerous for pedestrians. There is no available parking in the surrounding streets.”

Another added: “Other towns are taking steps to stop HMOs due to the antisocial behaviour they generate, noise, criminal activities and parking problems. Rushden should not continue with this sort of housing as the tenants are on the whole, transient and they have no care for the surrounding area.”

Rushden Town Council has also raised objections over the parking impacts and ‘overintensification’ of the property.

Despite all of the road safety concerns raised, the NNC Highways Authority stated that there was sufficient capacity on the surrounding streets to accommodate the nine required spaces. The applicant has also proposed that it would be a ‘car-free development’, but Highways noted that there is no mechanism that they can employ to ensure this.

The HMO scheme has been shrunk following the earlier refusal of planning permission for a 12-person HMO on the same site.

The new plans show that the seven bedrooms proposed on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor are all served by en-suites. A shared kitchen and communal area would also be provided downstairs.

Council planning officers have recommended that the development be approved, subject to planning conditions click here to see the application.