Plans submitted for solar farm between Corby and Kettering size of 342 football pitches - and three times the size of nearby Geddington
The land north of Kettering, close to the villages of Newton and Geddington, is owned by Buccleuch Group with the proposed ‘farm’ called Oakley Bush.
If given permission the solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) would cover 684 acres, which is just over one square mile – equivalent to 342 football pitches.
Documents say that the land situated off Newton Road, forms part of Buccleuch Group’s ‘wider land use strategy for the Boughton Estate’, and ‘will be capable of generating up to 55 Gigawatt hours per year of energy’, enough electricity to supply up to ‘20,000 homes’.
A public consultation on the scheme took place earlier this year with residents in the closest 20 properties to the scheme invited to comment on the plans.
One concern raised by consultees was the loss of access through the site. A public right of way that currently crosses fields would have to be redirected, described as a “minor adverse” effect.
Under the company name Oakley Bush Solar Limited, the application seeks permission for the ‘construction, operation and decommissioning of ground mounted solar PV panels, battery energy storage system (BESS), electricity generation substation and other ancillary infrastructure. Installation of inverters, CCTV, cabling, fencing, internal access track and other associated ancillary works.’
If successful, Geddington Parish Council could be in line for £195,000 payable on the export of electricity to the grid, money that ‘could be used to enhance the local community’.
The operational lifespan of the scheme is estimated to be 40 years, with the land being returned to its previous state on its decommissioning
To look at the plans (application NK/2024/0599) submitted by Buccleuch Group for the Oakley Bush solar scheme to North Northamptonshire Council, go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/134138.
The formal consultation period is now underway, and is open until Thursday, December 18.
Electronic copies of the full application documentation can be viewed on the North Northamptonshire Council website.
