Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to build a four storey hotel at Corby’s Adrenaline Alley.

Adrenaline Alley announced on their Facebook page back in October 2023 that they were ‘planning something huge’ along with a picture of the proposed ‘Rampside Rooms’.

Now the proposal for the Rampside Rooms has been submitted and involves creating short-stay overnight accommodation for visiting riders and their families, friend or teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is to develop a four-storey building comprising 24 individual units with various bed configurations, including wheelchair-accessible rooms.

Plans have been submitted to build a four storey, 24 unit hotel at Corby’s Adrenaline Alley.

The development site is currently an underused hard-standing area between building one and building two of the existing Adrenaline Alley venue.

Adrenaline Alley’s SurveyMonkey page, which is currently still live, asks potential customers for their thoughts on the proposed idea.

On the page it says: “Our next big plan is 'Rampside Rooms' on-site accommodation for you to chill out, rest up, recharge before/after an action-packed day in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“'Rampside Rooms' will be a cosy haven and include thoughtfully designed functionality for the action sports community.

The proposed front elevation for the new hotel

“Each room will accommodate up to five guests with options for double beds, bunk beds or a bit of both. Wheelchair access will be provided.”

According to Adrenaline Alley, more than 70 per cent of their visitors travel from outside of Northamptonshire and many visit them from overseas.

Because of this they want to offer convenient, comfortable and affordable overnight accommodation for riders, skaters, families and friends at the heart of the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Bolton, board trustee at Adrenaline Alley, said: “In a recent visitor survey we had over 2,000 responses with almost universal support for Rampside Rooms and how it will enhance their visit to Europe’s largest action sports venue and to Northamptonshire. This project is an exciting next phase in Adrenaline Alley’s journey and will be a great boost for the local visitor economy.”

In the plans they state: “The Rampside Rooms project will enhance social interaction and community engagement by providing safe and accessible accommodation for visitors, thereby fostering a more inclusive and vibrant community at Adrenaline Alley.

“Rampside Rooms will enhance the existing facilities at Adrenaline Alley, by providing high-quality accommodation, thereby promoting health, well-being, and extended engagement with the sports venue.”

The plans state that the proposed development is expected to positively impact local infrastructure and that sustainable building practices will be employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrenaline Alley CEO Mandy Young MBE said: “Providing on-site, environmentally sustainable accommodation is just part of our journey to reducing our carbon footprint for the future.

“Enabling our visitors to get everything in one place will mean we can provide affordable packages and even better value for money.

“We recognise the charity cannot do this alone without the expertise and support of someone in this field, therefore we have engaged Positive Places to help us to deliver the project and achieve our long-held ambition to provide accommodation for visiting riders and their families. This has been a long-standing request over many years from people travelling to visit our facility in Corby.”

The plans were submitted on July 12 and letters were sent to consultees on July 15.