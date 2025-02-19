Plans submitted for 14 town centre flats on former industrial site in Rothwell

Plans have been submitted to transform the site of a former industrial unit and yard into new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If permission is granted, the site in The Avenue, Rothwell, could see the construction of two detached apartment buildings providing 14 one and two bedroom studios and flats.

At the pre-application stage the original plan for 18 apartments had been challenged on the basis of the scheme being ‘overdevelopment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In acknowledgement of the concerns raised, the scheme has been reduced to 14 apartment, with one less block, together with reductions in height of the buildings.

The Avenue in Rothwell and the plans submitted to North Northants Council/ Google/NNC

Owned by A J Mills Properties Limited, the site has been used sporadically by them and other business but is now mainly empty.

The company says the buildings are generally unsuited and surplus to their needs.

Currently on the site are former factory buildings and open yard area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full planning permission is being sought for the redevelopment of the site comprising two detached three-storey and two-and-a half-storey apartment buildings providing 14 studios and apartments.

The flats would be on the site in The Avenue, Rothwell/NNC/Google

After demolition of existing buildings, construction of the two buildings would begin as well as vehicular access to Rushton Road, seven parking spaces, cycle storage, communal bin storage and hard and soft landscaping.

To fulfil the required parking standards the development should have 21 spaces for cars and space for 21 bikes for residents.

A parking survey commissioned by the developer concluded that on street parking is ‘available within a convenient walking distance of the site’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated “The proposal maintains highway safety, provides off-street parking and evidence reveals capacity for on-street parking within convenient walking distance of the site.”

Anyone wanting to comment on the application should go to North Northants Council planning and search for NK/2025/0053, by March 13, 2025.