Plans officially submitted for new skate park in Raunds which hopes to be 'a fantastic asset to the community'

After asking for public feedback and launching a crowdfunding effort in January, plans for a skate park in Raunds’ Amos Lawrence Park have taken a big step forward, with an application formally submitted to North Northants Council.

Raunds Town Council has worked closely with Raunds Ramps, a dedicated public working group, to ensure the final design reflects the needs and desires of the local wheeled sports community. The previous ramps on the site were decommissioned in 2020, and the new application hopes to bring the benefits of a skate park back to the town.

Input from the public has informed the decision to make minor changes to the plan before it was submitted, including increased ramp heights to benefit more experienced skaters, a separate track for younger riders to develop their skills, and an accessible footpath connecting the skate park to the car park.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of Raunds Town Council's environment, leisure and recreation committee said: "We're thrilled to have submitted the plans for the new Raunds skate park.

"Throughout the consultation phase, the feedback from the public working group and the wider Raunds community has been invaluable.

"We have listened intently to their ideas and indeed their concerns, and we're confident that the final design now offers something for all skill levels whilst providing a welcoming and fully inclusive space for the community to enjoy."

Plans also include an extension to the area’s car park, which hopes to ‘significantly increase capacity and help to alleviate the long-standing issue of obstructive parking along Stanwick Road.’

Karen Woolley, on behalf of the Raunds Ramps group added: "We are grateful to the passionate members of our group for their continued efforts to bring this project to life.

"It has been great to collaborate with Raunds Town Council and for our members, which range from ages four to 21, to feel supported in their passion. The team have ensured the plans they helped build are coming to light and we're particularly pleased that the final design incorporates some exciting additions, based on the constructive feedback we provided.