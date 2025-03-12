Plans for two new shipping containers in Rushden street raise objections from locals who believe it could cause 'severe parking issues' on residential road

Plans to install two shipping containers on the corner of Pytchley Road and Washbrook Road have faced criticisms from residents who believe they could have an adverse impact on traffic and parking in a ‘nice residential road.’

The applicant wants to install two blue shipping containers, measuring 2.4m x 6.1m and 2.6 metres high, in a 109.5 sqm triangular area of land near the junction of Washbrook Road and Pytchley Road, Rushden.

Blueprint Architectural Design submitted the proposal on behalf of the applicant, which was validated by North Northants Council on January 30.

The application hasn’t gone down well with people who live in the local area, though, as some residents believe it will negatively impact the accessibility into Washbrook Road and Pytchley Road due to poor parking provision, as well as issues relating to noise and local wildlife.

The 109.5 sqm piece of land between Washbrook Road and Pytchley Road could see two new shipping containers installed, but some local residents have criticised the application Photo: Google Maps

One comment on the plans, dated February 28, said: “The road is already a cut-through and suffers from severe parking issues, and this would exacerbate congestion and further reduce available parking.

"Increased traffic, particularly from delivery vehicles, would create a dangerous environment, raising the risk of accidents, especially given the area's limited visibility. Additionally, the noise and dust from container operations would be disruptive to residents, impacting their quality of life.”

Another on March 3 added: “This will have a immense effect on the road as it’s used as a cut through, and with the amount of vehicles that are parked on this road it will be a nightmare.

"The height of it as well, and also whatever is going to be in these storage containers it can be anything. It can have an impact on the wildlife, and also the light will be an eyesore to the local residents that have been living here for decades.”

Planning documents say the containers will be ‘low scale’ and sit behind the boundary wall in Pytchley Road, with no further changes to the site.

A third comment, submitted on March 10, said: "They would look unsightly, we are not an industrial site but a nice residential road. I believe it is highly unreasonable for this to be allowed to go ahead. “I have lived on Pytchley Road for 17 years and think this is the most ludicrous idea for the road. It's a small road, that bend where the entrance is located is a nightmare at the best of times where cars are parked on the corner.”

The full application can be found here or by searching NE/25/00136/FUL on the council’s planning portal.