Plans for 'The Square Cafe' in Earls Barton submitted in place of former beauty salon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to bring a new cafe to Earls Barton, replacing a unit that was previously occupied by a beauty salon in The Square.
It is intended to turn it into ‘The Square Cafe’, featuring new signage and a new wall and railings fitted to the exterior to accommodate the potential change.
The planning application, which was validated this week, states: “Light cooking will be carried out and the making of hot drinks.
“Equipment to be installed in the kitchen internal area will include ovens, fryers, and dishwashers.
“Equipment to be installed in the counter public area will include coffee machine, hot water boiler, and other freestanding commercial grade catering equipment.”
Plans include projected opening times of 7.30am until 7pm on Monday until Saturday, and a Sunday opening time of 8.30am until 6pm.
The venture intends to employ three full-time staff members and five part-time.
29, The Square was once Jackson Grundy estate agents and later served as Pink Rose Beauty. A cafe was once situated inside Jeyes next door prior to a renovation which saw the village’s chemist move into the space.
The full application can be found here.