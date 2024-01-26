Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to bring a new cafe to Earls Barton, replacing a unit that was previously occupied by a beauty salon in The Square.

It is intended to turn it into ‘The Square Cafe’, featuring new signage and a new wall and railings fitted to the exterior to accommodate the potential change.

The planning application, which was validated this week, states: “Light cooking will be carried out and the making of hot drinks.

The proposed external elevation and the projected interior of 'The Square Cafe'

“Equipment to be installed in the kitchen internal area will include ovens, fryers, and dishwashers.

“Equipment to be installed in the counter public area will include coffee machine, hot water boiler, and other freestanding commercial grade catering equipment.”

Plans include projected opening times of 7.30am until 7pm on Monday until Saturday, and a Sunday opening time of 8.30am until 6pm.

The venture intends to employ three full-time staff members and five part-time.

The unit was previously used by Jackson Grundy estate agents and later Pink Rose Beauty

29, The Square was once Jackson Grundy estate agents and later served as Pink Rose Beauty. A cafe was once situated inside Jeyes next door prior to a renovation which saw the village’s chemist move into the space.