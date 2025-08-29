Plans for new 'unique' gym in Wellingborough approved as community rallies around asset that hopes to 'make good use of an under-utilised unit'

Plans for a new fitness well-being centre on Wellingborough’s Finedon Road Industrial Estate have been given a boost as many people in the community have expressed their support for the proposal.

An application was submitted in March and was approved this month, with most welcoming the news.

The unit was previously used for storage and distribution of soft drinks. Changes to the building given the go-ahead consist of the construction of two showers with the existing two toilets and a 3,000 sq ft gym floor. The next stage will include a mezzanine floor installed for a female and male changing room.

The applicant believes the gym will be an addition to the local area’s amenities.

Unit 9 in Wellingborough's Saxon Court will become a gym, as plans were approved this month Photo: Google Maps

They said: “This will be a benefit to Wellingborough bringing people to the town. We will be working closely with local independent businesses that offer services that will suit our customers’ needs.

“As we believe this is a community place driving the local community in any aspect. We are fully aware of the fantastic businesses offered in the local area and would like to recommend our users to these places. This will be an enhancement to the area.”

They also note in a planning document that the gym would benefit key areas such as the youth, the aging population and obesity.

A planning document adds: “We would look to partner with schools, sports clubs and local businesses to tackle negative behaviour within the community driving them into the facility with an emphasis on teaching discipline, nutrition and a gateway into fitness as a career.

"We would like to focus on helping those that need us the most, building confidence, knowledge and a community. We will work with local doctors or any local community group focusing on improving the health of others.

"Obesity is increasing in Wellingborough and isn’t being targeted by the existing gyms. They wait for referrals we will be actively seeking out to support and teach, giving individuals the tools they need.”

As of August 28, 30 of the 43 comments on the application are in support of the development, with 13 objecting.

One commenter said: “After reviewing this application I believe this will produce a positive impact for our local community bringing people to a safety haven for physical exercise and not being drawn to the streets, a lot of the local amenities don't offer what this gym is looking to offer and I believe this will create a great impact on reducing crime within the area as it gives the kids a place to go in order for the to to express themselves and learn and grow in a sensible way and not just causing mischief. I support this application 100 per cent.”

Another said: “I work on the estate and what an idea to have a gym there, easy for us as we work close, there's loads of parking there so that's wouldn't be an issue. It makes sense to have one there would bring more business to everyone surrounding.”

However, some have been less enthusiastic about the plans, citing parking concerns, the increase in traffic volume and the location in Saxon Court being unsuitable.

One commenter said: “While I fully support the idea of a new gym and recognize the many benefits it could bring, I must object to the proposed location. If the plan goes ahead as it stands, the new facility will inevitably face the same issues that have prompted these objections. The space will become overcrowded, staff and clients will grow increasingly frustrated, and complaints will be constant.

"These factors will create a stressful and ultimately unsustainable working environment for everyone involved.

"A new gym is absolutely a positive move, but the location must be carefully considered.”

Another added: “The addition of another high-traffic business in this location will significantly increase congestion, particularly during peak hours. This will not only disrupt the daily operations of existing businesses but also create serious parking shortages, affecting access for staff, clients, and delivery vehicles which I already witness on a daily basis. “More importantly, the overflow of traffic and inadequate parking provisions raise genuine safety concerns for all pedestrians and the general public, especially in an area not designed to accommodate such increased volume.”

There are three parking areas available within Saxon Court, and the applicant says they have been advised by estate agents that parking in front of units 3 and 4 could be used, as well as the middle car park between units and in front of unit 9.

Wellingborough Town Council had no objections to the proposal, which now must be developed within three years.

Business hours will be Monday to Friday 6am until 10pm Saturday to Sunday 8am to 9pm. Bank holidays will reflect weekend hours.

Read the full application online here.