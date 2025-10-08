A proposed new primary school near Corby is included in the latest list of planning applications.

The full list of the latest planning applications submitted to North Northamptonshire Council is below:

D 25/00994/REM: Application for reserved matters approval for access, appearance, landscape, layout and scale in respect of a three form entry Primary School, within Key Phase 1 of Priors Hall Park (19/00351/OUT) comprising: school buildings, school grounds including hard and soft, landscaping, play equipment, outdoor sports area and pitches, lighting and boundary treatments, substation, refuse storage area, external, storage and ancillary structures, footpaths, entrance plaza, staff and visitor parking, drop-off zone, and cycle and disabled parking; associated, drainage and utilities infrastructure; and any necessary groundworks, demolition, construction and enabling works, including temporary, construction compounds at Priors Hall Development Site, Stamford Road, Weldon

A C 25/00845/FUL: Replacement of existing 2-lane practice net facility, vehicle access alterations and creation of new pedestrian access at Weekley Cricket Club, Church Lane, Weekley, NN16 9UN

A B 25/01247/VLB: Variation of conditions of NK/2024/0377 in respect of addition of 2 no. conditions at Kettering Library, Sheep Street, Kettering, NN16 0AY

A 25/00736/HFUL: Installation of heat pump to side elevation at 4 Church Lane, Cranford St John, NN14 4AE

A B 25/00846/LBC: Replacement of existing 2-lane practice net facility, vehicle access alterations and creation of new opening in brick boundary wall for pedestrian access from paddock parking to cricket field. Remove timber gates, brick up existing vehicular access from paddock parking to cricket field at Weekley Cricket Club, Church Lane, Weekley, NN16 9UN

A C NW/25/00399/FUL: Part change of use to the ground floor front Class-E (b) café unit which faces Church Street. Splitting the unit to keep Class-E (b) café at the front (as approved) and use the central part of the building as safety storage boxes (Class B8). New entrance from Herriotts Lane at 15 Church Street, Wellingborough NN8 4PF

C NW/25/00401/FUL: Replacement refrigeration plant & decoration, including decoration external doors to RAL 7043 (traffic grey). Plant area to be enclosed with a 2.4 metre palisade fence with galvanised at 6 - 10 High Street, Earls Barton NN6 0JG

P NW/25/00405/FUL: Construction, operation and decommissioning of a Battery energy Storage System with vehicular access, internal access tracks, landscaping, boundary treatment, cabling and associated works and infrastructure. at Land Opposite Caravan Site, Gipsy Lane, Irchester