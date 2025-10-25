Plans for new Kettering town centre dental practice submitted by MyDentist

An application to convert a former Kettering pet supplies shop into an large dental practice has been submitted to North Northants Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, plans would see the unit in Northall Street, recently vacted by Pets At Home, converted for use by the MyDentist group.

Requiring a change of use of from a retail space, the new surgery would see space for eight treatment rooms, a waiting area, customer toilets, as well as rest areas for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application submitted by Carney Sweeney says the dental practice would ‘complement existing retail and service offerings’.

MyDentist has applied for planning permission in Kettering town centre/Google

Documents state: “The introduction of a dental practice at this location will diversify town centre uses. The dental practice will complement existing retail and service offerings, contributing to a balanced and resilient mix of uses within the primary frontage.”

The dental practice would be located near the Farmfoods store on the Tanners Gate Retail Park.

As well as classifying the store from Class A1 non-food retail to Class E(e) to enable the unit to operate as a dental practice, the application also proposes the installation of new windows on the front and side elevations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents supporting the application anticipate the facility could increase ‘footfall and dwell time’ in the town centre adding locating dental services within the town centre improves accessibility for residents and aligns with ‘broader public health objectives’.

For the full application go to North Northants Council planning portal and search for 25/01409/FUL