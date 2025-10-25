Plans for new Kettering town centre dental practice submitted by MyDentist
If approved, plans would see the unit in Northall Street, recently vacted by Pets At Home, converted for use by the MyDentist group.
Requiring a change of use of from a retail space, the new surgery would see space for eight treatment rooms, a waiting area, customer toilets, as well as rest areas for staff.
The application submitted by Carney Sweeney says the dental practice would ‘complement existing retail and service offerings’.
Documents state: “The introduction of a dental practice at this location will diversify town centre uses. The dental practice will complement existing retail and service offerings, contributing to a balanced and resilient mix of uses within the primary frontage.”
The dental practice would be located near the Farmfoods store on the Tanners Gate Retail Park.
As well as classifying the store from Class A1 non-food retail to Class E(e) to enable the unit to operate as a dental practice, the application also proposes the installation of new windows on the front and side elevations.
Documents supporting the application anticipate the facility could increase ‘footfall and dwell time’ in the town centre adding locating dental services within the town centre improves accessibility for residents and aligns with ‘broader public health objectives’.
For the full application go to North Northants Council planning portal and search for 25/01409/FUL