Plans for new homes near Wellingborough allotments approved at appeal

Plans to build new homes next to a large allotment site in Wellingborough have been given the go-ahead at appeal, despite local objections.

Applicant Mrs Shelley Brown took North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to appeal over its refusal to allow planning permission for up to seven homes to the rear of Hillside Road.

The site forms an area of paddock land, most recently used for the keeping of horses, which is set behind the residential gardens on Hillside Road and surrounded by an expansive area of allotments.

As part of the plans, 45 Hillside Road, which sits at the very end of the street next to the gate leading to Brook Farm and Ladywell Allotments, will be demolished to make way for the new access road onto the housing development.

According to the council, at the time of the initial planning application, objections were recorded from 23 households. A letter on behalf of 150 members of the adjacent Ladywell Allotments was also submitted opposing the housing plans.

Wellingborough Town Council also objected to the plans, citing concerns that it constituted overdevelopment of the site, did not protect existing biodiversity assets or habitats, and would have an adverse effect on neighbouring properties.

NNC decided to refuse the scheme due to the harmful impact upon the character of the area, and insufficient information on biodiversity, ecology and special protection area mitigations and safeguards.

The planning inspectorate noted that the council reviewed the appellant’s response during its appeal investigation and was satisfied with the ecological and biodiversity enhancements proposed on site. The appeal also found that there would be no adverse effect from the proposed homes on the Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pits Special Protection Area, which is known for its international importance for wetland habitats and birds.

The inspector added: “Several objections have been received which cite overlooking, loss of amenity and privacy to nearby dwellings.

“As this is an outline scheme these matters could be addressed at the reserved matters stage and I see no suggestion that the standard of amenity which is currently enjoyed by adjacent residential occupiers would not be maintained.”

So far, only outline permission has been approved by the planning inspectorate. The developer must apply once again to the council to approve the detailed plans for the homes before building can start.