Plans for new flats in former Northamptonshire police station given go ahead

A planning application to turn the former Rushden North Street police station into nine flats has been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted in June by Harea Homes, the plans were given the go ahead on September 24.

The renovation includes the construction of eight one-bed apartments and one two-bed apartment, including necessary parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northants Council’s Local Highways Authority initially objected to the plans, however concerns were quashed and the objection was removed after learning the renovations ‘would not give rise to highways safety concerns or a material increase in vehicle movements to and from the site compared to the current lawful use’.

Rushden police station is on the corner of North Street and Shirley Road Credit: Harea Homes

Planning officers who signed off on the application note that the development would be located in ‘an area that has a wide variety of dwelling types, densities and uses’ and that ‘there is not, therefore, a prevailing type of development within the locality’. They also say external changes to the building would be ‘modest’ and not ‘lead to the building appearing as an incongruent part of the street scene’.

One of the planning documents reads: “The proposed scheme would result in positive improvements to the street scene through improvements to the external appearance of the building and landscaping.

“All new occupants will have a high quality of residential amenity and the proposed design complements the existing building and surrounding character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed development would also have sufficient parking provision, especially considering the highly sustainable location of the site.”

While police acknowledge the area has been prone to anti-social behaviour, they insist ‘additional crime prevention measures have been introduced’, meaning the plans can be approved.

Sold in 2019, Rushden’s police station has been subject to several application attempts to gain permission to refurbish the building as residential space.