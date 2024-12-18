Plans for new employment site near Rothwell which could create up to 3,000 jobs submitted

Plans for a new employment site near Rothwell which could create thousands of jobs have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals by Harworth Group, which they say can deliver approximately 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs, include up to 1.8 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space set across up to eight units.

The scheme will deliver a mixture of storage and distribution units, as well as general industrial, which could include manufacturing facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as jobs, Harworth Group says it is committed to delivering a new roundabout along Harrington Road and a range of ecological enhancements to improve the biodiversity of the site.

CGI of the proposed new Rothwell employment site

The application follows ‘community engagement’ that saw Harworth receive feedback from more than 700 people.

A Harworth Group spokesman said: “We are pleased to have submitted this application to help meet North Northamptonshire’s need for high-quality employment space.

“We have spent recent months working with the council and engaging with the local community. The feedback we have received has been greatly appreciated and we would like to thank everyone who got involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was clear from our engagement that there are a number of pertinent issues for local residents, including the quality of jobs delivered on the site, the local highways network, and the impact on biodiversity.

“We are confident that our plans can provide the range of jobs the local area needs, and we are committed to doing so in a way that works for local roads and delivers a net gain in biodiversity.”

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by North Northants Council in 2025.

For more information visit www.harworth-rothwell.co.uk.