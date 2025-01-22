Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have formally lodged an application to create a massive warehouse complex on farmland next to the A14, near Rothwell, despite the plans already receiving fierce backlash from residents.

North Northants Council (NNC) will review the plans for the 65-hectare employment site, which applicant Harworth Estates Investments Ltd claims will create 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs and bring in £238m to the local economy per year.

The site will be located on Nunnery Farm, an area of green fields immediately off Junction 3 of the A14 and separated from Rothwell by the A6 road.

The development’s illustrative masterplan currently shows five large warehouses and three smaller units on site, however the application will require a further reserved matters application to set out exact details of the scale and siting of the buildings.

Initial masterplans for the employment site show the development would be made up of eight warehouses, to the north of the A14. (Image: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd)

The units would be accessed via Harrington Road, an existing route branching off from the Junction 3 exit, which would have a new roundabout access built in.

Harworth Estates says the minor road will be upgraded to accommodate the HGVs travelling to the site and a lower speed limit has also been proposed.

The proposals have already inspired the creation of local campaign group Rothwell Against Warehousing (RAW), which has nearly 400 members on Facebook banding together against the development.

Developers held a pop-up and online consultation with the local community at the end of last year, prior to submitting their application.

The warehouse park plans are located alongside the A14, separated from Rothwell by the A6. Credit: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd

According to their own survey, which received more than 500 responses, three quarters of people said they were strongly opposed to the logistics site proposals.

One person wrote in their objection to NNC: “Rothwell does not need this development, traffic pollution or noise! Enough is enough.”

Developers Harworth Estates said in its planning statement: “The current employment offering in Rothwell is limited, and therefore without new development, residents will increasingly need to commute out to neighbouring towns for work, to the detriment of the local economy.

“Considering the population growth in Rothwell, the provision of employment spaces will need to keep up to accommodate the new workforce.

Illustrative designs submitted alongside the warehouse park plans. Credit: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd

"The proposed development therefore responds to this demand for a range of skilled employment positions as well as provide lower skilled and more flexible entry positions.”

Rothwell Town Council will hold a meeting on Thursday evening (January 23) to discuss the application and come up with a response to submit to NNC.

The last day to submit public comments to the application will be on February 14. NNC will aim to make a final decision on the plans in April this year.