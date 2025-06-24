Plans for another 300 homes at Wellingborough's Glenvale Park development proposed
Developers of Glenvale Park, to the north of the town, have asked for planning permission from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to build another 300 homes on top of the 3,000 properties already given outline approval in 2010.
The new application seeks to deliver phase two of the Wellingborough residential development, extending the original proposals for 700 homes in this parcel to up to 1,000.
The site encompasses 81 hectares of land north of both A509 Niort Way and the Park Farm industrial estate.
The application site currently contains predominantly greenfield land used for either arable crops or grazing sheep or cattle.
If approved, along with the homes, the site will also include up to 26,118 square metres of employment space, a children’s day nursery, a sports pitch and changing rooms and green infrastructure including play parks and community gardens.
According to NNC, the playing pitches have been re-sited and reduced in number as part of the new phase two permission. This will see a parcel of self and custom-built homes added in lieu of an adult rugby sports pitch.
Due to the length of time that has passed since the original outline permission was given for the full 3,000 home urban extension, developers have been asked to resubmit another outline plan for approval.
As the site lies within the boundary of the previously allocated extension, NNC has noted that the principle of development has already been established.
Six letters of objection have been received from residents, partly due to increased traffic on the A509 and the burden on public infrastructure and facilities.
Little Harrowden Parish Council has also objected on the grounds that the number of proposed homes has increased and the development will add extra traffic to ‘already congested roads’.
Concerns were also raised that the plans no longer require the completion of the Isham to Wellingborough Improvement, or significant improvements to the A509.
NNC has said that the scheme has been designed to safeguard the necessary space in the event that the highways improvement is brought forward at a later date, but it states that it is not necessary prior to the phase two development.
Wellingborough Town Council has not raised any objections to the plans in principle.
The officer’s report noted that the delivery of up to 1,000 homes, including 200 affordable dwellings, ‘would make a valuable and significant contribution’ to meet strategic housing needs. It also said the proposed employment zone would benefit the local economy in a number of ways, such as through job creation during the construction phase and the creation of new jobs for existing and future residents.
NNC has recommended that the planning committee approve the residential extension plans at its meeting on Thursday, June 26.
Reserved matters applications, which will lay out detailed plans for smaller parcels of land within phase two of Glenvale Park, must also be submitted before any construction of homes and facilities can begin.
