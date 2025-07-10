Plans for 60-hectare warehouse park in the Northamptonshire countryside approved despite fierce opposition

A council has given the green light to plans for a 60-hectare warehouse park in the Northamptonshire countryside despite huge opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant IM Properties now has permission to build the large employment zone to the north of the Haldens Parkway industrial estate in Thrapston.

Criticism of the plans before the meeting was rife, with Corby and East Northants MP Lee Barron encouraging councillors to listen to the 800-plus residents who objected to the project and turn it down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first unit will be occupied by global freight forwarder DSV and four further plots of different sizes will consist of general industrial units, warehouses, space for small local businesses and supporting offices.

Staunch campaigners attended the Corby planning meeting, advocating for the plans to be turned down and the greenfield land to remain untouched. Credit: Staunch

According to the developer, the business park is set to deliver more than 2,000 jobs and bring in business rates income of around £5m per year.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) planning committee met yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) to assess the proposals.

An officer’s report published ahead of the meeting recommended that councillors approve the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will be engulfed’

An illustrative view of plots 1-3 on the warehousing site and the 'Thrapston Gateway'. Credit: IM Properties

Appealing to the committee to throw out the development proposals, Titchmarsh parish councillor Sylvia Prestwich said that the village would be ‘ruined by a monstrous warehouse development’ if approved.

She added: “This development will be many times bigger than Titchmarsh itself, it will be overpowering and dominating, and we will be engulfed.”

Local resident Julia Fletcher told members they were ‘the legal protectors of the jewel of the Northants crown’ and its rich environment.

She also touched on the impact on Thrapston residents just across the A605, saying they would feel trapped behind a 4m tall acoustic ‘prison barrier’ by the Lazy Acre estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline plans for the different warehousing units in the development. Credit: IM Properties

NNC ward member Cllr Joseph Garner made the point that the location of the warehousing scheme did not fit with NNC’s local plan, which encourages large industrial sites to be built near expanding urban areas.

He said: “Every year the council spends a considerable amount of time, money and effort in maintaining and updating the local plan.

"Yet, when the time comes to actually use and implement the local plan it is simply shredded and ignored.

“The local plan is quite clear: developments of this scale are to be sited in towns designated as growth towns. Thrapston is not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development would be located to the north of the Haldens Parkway industrial estate and east of the A605 Thrapston. Credit: IM Properties

‘Thrapston is absolutely the right location’

David Smith, director of planning and communities at IM Properties, told the planning members that they had worked hard to strike a balance between the employment zone and mitigating its impact on the environment.

He added: “This development would represent over £100m of investment at a time when Northamptonshire, let alone country, need to find ways to kickstarting growth. Thrapston business park is one such catalyst of growth.

“Logistics is an important part of our proposals which responds to an overwhelming market need in 2025 which was not envisaged in a local plan adopted in 2016.

“Thrapston is absolutely the right location for occupiers who want close proximity to a route of national and international importance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to discussion, Cllr William Colquhoun (Lab, Corby West), said he had a ‘strong feeling of deja vu’, referencing plans for another 60 hectare warehouse scheme to the east of Haldens Parkway which they rejected in June.

He said that voting for the development would be to ignore the local plan and be ‘disrespectful’ to officers and residents.

The committee ultimately voted to approve the plans, with eight voting for and just two voting against.

Heckles of ‘shame on you’, ‘how dare you’ and ‘my life will be ruined’ exploded from campaigners in the gallery as the decision was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Local communities will be severely damaged’

Chairman of Staunch, Kevin Shapland, described the development as ‘inappropriate, disproportionate and unsustainable’.

Speaking to the LDRS after the meeting, he said the approval decision had ‘just driven an absolute bulldozer through all of the planning in North Northants.’

Cllr David Brackenbury, who removed himself from voting on the plans at the committee so he could speak against them, said the plans were “’nodded through’ despite the vocal opposition from the community.

He added: “Reform councillors on the planning committee voted to approve the application, making a mockery of their election pledges to oppose over-development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the representations were completely ignored by the committee and were barely mentioned in the brief debate. The impression was made that the decision had been made in advance of the meeting.

“I have been a councillor since 2007 and have never seen a committee completely ignoring the policy context, the facts before them and the representations made by the local communities that will be severely damaged by this development.”

Thrapston Town Council, who was not able to speak at the committee meeting, has also called the committee’s decision ‘a blow to the local community, to the environment, and to the integrity of the Upper Nene Valley landscape’.