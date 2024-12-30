Plans for 50 new houses in Oundle approved despite dozens of objections from local residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After multiple revisions to the plans since its initial application in 2021, 50 new houses, including 11 affordable homes in Oundle have been approved.

The applicant, David Wilson Homes, says the proposals allow for ‘positive development’ on the site and ‘delivers upon key housing needs in the district.’

39 houses ranging from two up to five bedroom made up of market housing and 11 affordable one, two, and three bedroom homes will also make up the new estate behind Oundle Cemetery in Stone Doyle Road. Plans were approved on December 16, and the decision notice means work must begin within three years of the aformentioned date.

The development would make use of 2.37 hectares around 700m from the centre of Oundle, and include off-street parking spaces for residents, as well as a series of visitor parking spaces.

The proposed view from the street in Oundle

The applicant insists that part of its ‘masterplan’ is to provide ‘significant landscaping’ to mitigate the visual impact of new dwellings when viewed from Clifton Drive, however many have taken issue with the project since the initial application was submitted in May 2021.

One objection said: "No concern has been shown for existing Clifton Drive residents who will have to deal with issues of lack of privacy, noise and light pollution caused by the topography of the site. The proposed planting is insufficient and only includes deciduous trees. The services and infrastructure within Oundle are already at breaking point. The doctor's surgery is unable to offer a proper level of service to its patients now.

“The need for Oundle to provide 246 additional dwellings by 2031 has already been exceeded. 260 new dwellings between two sites at Cotterstock Road and St Christopher's Drive have already been approved thus more than fulfilling the requirement for new housing in Oundle.”

Stoke Doyle Road, where 50 houses, including 11 affordable homes have been approved

Another added: “As residents of nearby Clifton Drive, we are extremely disappointed that the revisions to the plan amounts to a worsening of the visual impact from both Clifton Drive and Benefield Road. It's disappointing too that the objections and concerns already raised have not been taken into consideration in the new plan.

"We are concerned that the proposals are not sufficiently protective of the wildlife corridor. Our home backs onto the corridor and in recent weeks have seen little egrets, heron, pheasants, muntjac, green woodpecker, firecrests and buzzards all enter our garden from the corridor. Last summer roe deer were regular visitors. Defra, the National Trust and the Woodland Trust all recognise the importance of such corridors, particularly those near water.”

The full application can be found here, or by searching NE/21/00742/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.