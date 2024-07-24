Plans approved to turn former retail unit in Wellingborough's Gold Street into hot food takeaway
The planning document reads: “The application site is an existing retail unit and the proposed change of use to a hot food takeaway would be of a comparable character and likely to generate similar levels of activity to the existing use in this locale which will not have any resultant adverse character impacts.
“The proposed hot food takeaway use will be contained within the site’s perimeters and with regards to noise and odour, given the context of the location with adjoining residential properties and as it is to be a destination focus for customers, there is potential for noise that is anticipated.”
Concerns were raised by North Northants Council’s environmental protection officer about noise and odour caused by the cooking ventilation, believing it to potentially have an ‘adverse’ impact on the immediate surrounding area.
In the council’s decision notice, it is noted that before any business commences use in the unit, the applicant must demonstrate effective sound insulation is in place between the ground floor (which is for commercial use) and first floor (which will be residential).
Wellingborough Town Council members had concerns of having a fast food outlet near to a school, but given there is nothing which prevents this type of development near schools, it was approved by councillors.
The plans note opening hours of 11am until 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and midday until 10pm on Sundays, and say the proposal will include two full-time positions, as well as six part-time.
