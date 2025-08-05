Plans approved to turn former Barclays bank in Rushden town centre into flat after attracting 'no interest' from businesses

A College Street building which was once Rushden’s Barclays branch has been given the go-ahead to become a flat as there has been ‘no interest in from any company or individual in applying for any lease.’

The ground floor of the building will be turned into a one-bedroom flat after plans were approved by North Northants Council on July 30.

Parking provision is not included in the application as it ‘is not required, based on local facilities including free public parking and local public transport links.’

A planning document reads: “Vacant buildings can become dilapidated and do not have a positive impact on the conservation area settings and therefore having this building in use is beneficial for the surrounding area and the building itself to prevent it being dis-used and falling into a state of disrepair.

Rushden's Barclays branch closed on July 2, 2021 Photo: Google Maps

"In view of the lack of interest, Yarion properties Ltd wish to apply for a change of use to a single residential flat, similar in size to those previously approved.”

Previous plans for four flats including bins area/bike store, as well as a further two were approved in February 2024, however the ground floor space previously used by Barclays was retained with the hope that it would be used as a commercial unit. However, in the months and years since the bank closed, there has been no interest from businesses keen to move to Rushden town centre.

Rushden’s Barclays branch closed in July 2021, citing a 20 per cent reduction in over-the-counter transactions over the two years prior as ‘customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.’

The building, which is just a stone’s throw from the High Street, has been sitting unused by businesses ever since.

No changes are planned to the external of the building and the front of the unit will remain in its original condition, except the plan to replace the existing front elevation windows with UPVC.

Read the full application here.