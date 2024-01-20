Plans approved to turn disused toilet block in Finedon recreation ground into town council hub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Planning permission has been granted to turn a disused toilet block in the Wellingborough Road recreation ground in Finedon into a community centre and hub for the town council.
The building is intended to be used as an office for Finedon Town Council for drop-in sessions, as well as by emergency services to utilise ‘at their leisure for refreshments or administrative works.’
A spokesman for Finedon Town Council said the application is ‘all on the basis that the asset is transferred to the town council from North Northants Council (NNC) in due course.’
The renovation work will insulate the building to conform with modern regulations, and remodel the building’s exterior to feature windows, doors and cladding.
Once completed, the office will have opening hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, with a special exception for any specific clinics that are planned.
The application was received in October, with NNC granting it on January 11.