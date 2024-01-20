It’ll be open 9am to 5pm during the week

Planning permission has been granted to turn a disused toilet block in the Wellingborough Road recreation ground in Finedon into a community centre and hub for the town council.

The building is intended to be used as an office for Finedon Town Council for drop-in sessions, as well as by emergency services to utilise ‘at their leisure for refreshments or administrative works.’

A spokesman for Finedon Town Council said the application is ‘all on the basis that the asset is transferred to the town council from North Northants Council (NNC) in due course.’

Permission was granted on January 11

The renovation work will insulate the building to conform with modern regulations, and remodel the building’s exterior to feature windows, doors and cladding.

Once completed, the office will have opening hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, with a special exception for any specific clinics that are planned.