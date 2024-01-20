News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Plans approved to turn disused toilet block in Finedon recreation ground into town council hub

It’ll be open 9am to 5pm during the week
By William Carter
Published 20th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted to turn a disused toilet block in the Wellingborough Road recreation ground in Finedon into a community centre and hub for the town council.

The building is intended to be used as an office for Finedon Town Council for drop-in sessions, as well as by emergency services to utilise ‘at their leisure for refreshments or administrative works.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Finedon Town Council said the application is ‘all on the basis that the asset is transferred to the town council from North Northants Council (NNC) in due course.’

Most Popular
Permission was granted on January 11Permission was granted on January 11
Permission was granted on January 11

The renovation work will insulate the building to conform with modern regulations, and remodel the building’s exterior to feature windows, doors and cladding.

Once completed, the office will have opening hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, with a special exception for any specific clinics that are planned.

The application was received in October, with NNC granting it on January 11.

Related topics:FinedonNorth Northants Council