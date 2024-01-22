Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application to turn an existing Wellingborough retail unit into a cafe featuring an outside decked smoking area has been granted.

The application to convert 35 Cambridge Street was received by the council in June of last year, and on January 11, 2024 it was approved.

Public comments on the application have welcomed the development.

One said: "I have full belief in this venture, as at present Wellingborough is a very multicultural town, however it does not have a halal cafe, and would 100 per cent benefit from this.

“It would be nice for the people of Wellingborough to have a evening activity such as shisha in a place where there will be no alcohol served, so there will be no erratic violent behaviour or any disorders such as from the clubs in the town.

"I also believe it will be very positive for other communties in Wellingborough to experience this type of culture and I believe it will help bring people together.”

The proposal would change the use of the Grade II-listed building, with a decked, outdoor pergola to be used as shisha smoking area at the rear of the building.

Shisha (also known as hookah) is a method of smoking tobacco using a specialised pipe, and is popular in Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African countries.

While the application was initially rejected on the grounds of ‘increased noise and disturbance’, amended proposals are now ‘not considered visually harmful or to have an impact on the listed building or the setting of the conservation area.’

Another comment on the application added: “Wellingborough needs something new and exciting and with shisha lounges being quite popular, especially among my generation, I feel this is something that will bring more business into the town. I cannot wait to visit.”

Wellingborough Town Council raised no objection, but acknowledged the change from retail to a cafe meant the loss of a shop in the town centre. The council asked whether the change of use would have an impact the retail units required in the town – set at 70 per cent.

The cafe, which must begin conversion of the unit within three years of the planning approval.