Plans approved for new 'cosy neighbourhood cafe' in Northamptonshire village

The Square Cafe in Earls Barton, an application which was received by the council in July, has been permitted.

Plans to turn a long-vacant unit in the centre of the village took a big step forward on Friday, October 18, as the application was approved by planning officers last week.

The Square Cafe will serve specialty coffee, cakes, sandwiches and toasties, and seasonal soups and salads.

A planning document states: “The applicant’s main ambition is to create a cosy neighbourhood cafe which will serve as a gathering hub for new families and local residents in the immediate community.

29 The Square in Earls Barton has been permitted to be turned into a cafe

"The coffee bar and preparation space will allow for an independent, home made food and beverage offer that is set apart from the high street chain cafe.”

The application confirms that there are no structural external changes proposed to the premises, unlike the previous application which was withdrawn in June that included railings to house outdoor seating.

The documents do, however, include plans for new fascia signage, future awnings and blade signage, as well as repainting all windows and door frames along with exposing all existing brickwork.

The full application can be found here.