Planning given for new warehouse on Corby's former Weetabix site

Construction of a new industrial warehouse on the site of the former Weetabix factory on Corby’s Earlstrees industrial estate has been approved.

Copley Point Capital – on behalf of its Block Industrial program and Pembury Real Estate Ltd – submitted a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council earlier this year having bought the eight-acre site on one of the town’s industrial parks.

The Northants Telegraph first revealed details about the plans back in March, with the application recently being approved by councillors at a planning committee meeting.

A CGI image of how the new warehouse will look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition of the existing building is close to being completed and construction of the new unit will start shortly with a view to delivering a new facility by the third quarter of 2023.

Copley Point Capital director Nimit Oberoi said: “We’re very pleased to have obtained planning permission for ‘Earlstree 160’ just seven months after our

acquisition.

"This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the positive and pragmatic attitude of North Northamptonshire Council.

“The development is in an excellent location where there is very little supply of new, high-specification industrial units.

"Earlstree 160 is best placed to help satisfy the strong demand for Grade A urban logistics and industrial space that there is for businesses operating locally, regionally and nationally.”

Prop-Search, Cushman & Wakefield and Potter Learoyd have been appointed as marketing agents.

Richard Baker, a director of Prop-Search, said: “We are already encouraged by the level of enquiries we have received.

"The appetite for ‘A’ grade warehouse space in the region remains high and this development will further support local economic growth and offer new job opportunities.”

The former Weetabix factory in Earlstrees Road, built in 1960 for British Sealed Beams, has been empty since 2019 when the breakfast cereal firm consolidated its Corby operations to its second factory just a few hundred metres away.

The new building is set to be a state-of-the art 160,800 square foot warehouse which could create 200 jobs for the area.