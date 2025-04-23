Planned demolition of former Hindu temple in Wellingborough hopes to 'create high quality accommodation' with new flats proposed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A now-vacant building in Strode Road, Wellingborough, could be demolished to make way for seven new flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building on the corner of Strode Road and Mill Road is owned by the local Hindu fellowship, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and was the original Mandir when the organisation came to the town.

Should the proposal be approved by North Northants Council (NNC), the current building would be demolished, making way for seven, one and two-bedroom flats, including an area for bins and bike storage to ‘meet demand for smaller, central accommodation in Wellingborough.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the planning document states: “This project provides an exciting opportunity to redevelop this site and create high quality accommodation, that improves the street scene from its current state.

The two-storey building is currently vacant

"It will not only directly help meet demand for smaller dwellings in Wellingborough, but will also make an overall improvement on the appearance and character of the area.

"The building is currently in a state of disrepair and has been heavily vandalised, and has a negative impact on the street scene, making the site a suitable location for redevelopment to improve the appearance of the area.”

If approved, the new building would be of a height and size that would ‘reflect the scale of surrounding buildings’, and would be constructed predominantly of red brick and a standing seam roof to help it blend in with other buildings in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans admit that parking is ‘a major constraint for the site’ as many roads surrounding the site are marked with double yellow lines - much of Strode Road itself has parked cars on both sides of the street. Because of this the proposal hopes to deploy a ‘zero-car scheme, to ‘encourage use of public transport and take advantage of the walk-ability of the area.’

The proposed elevations of the new building, including seven new flats in Strode Road Photo: GSS Architecture

Cycle storage on the ground floor is included in the proposal, which would be accessed via the shared alleyway.

The full application can be found here, or by searching NW/25/00151/FUL on the NNC planning portal.