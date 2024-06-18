Pint-sized Wellingborough pub wins town's spring CAMRA award
Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Northamptonshire named the pint-sized High Street venue as ‘town pub of the season spring 2024’ in their quarterly awards.
The Little Ale House is now owned and managed by Chrissie Mannion who has fulfilled a dream of owning her own pub, taking over the business in January.
Chrissie said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers and my team, with special thanks to all the breweries that supply us with ale – particularly Potbelly Brewery.
"They have supported us and have been a great help. Their team – Ian, Caroline, Gregg and Sam – are great people who brew fantastic beer and we could not have won this award if it wasn't for their help.”
A spokesman for CAMRA Northamptonshire said: “Chrissie has not only maintained the excellent range and quality of beers since taking over in January, but has also installed racking and a cooling system in the new beer garden. This increases the range even more when it is warm enough to sit outside.
“Congratulations to Chrissie on providing a great hub for the community.”
The pub’s beer festival which coincided with the Waendel Walk saw 29 nine-gallon barrels of real ale consumed by thirsty punters.
Chrissie added: “I’m excited for the future.”
