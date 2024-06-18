Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough’s Little Ale House has been named as the town’s pub of the season.

Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Northamptonshire named the pint-sized High Street venue as ‘town pub of the season spring 2024’ in their quarterly awards.

The Little Ale House is now owned and managed by Chrissie Mannion who has fulfilled a dream of owning her own pub, taking over the business in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissie said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers and my team, with special thanks to all the breweries that supply us with ale – particularly Potbelly Brewery.

CAMRA awarded the Little Ale House with the seasonal title/Little Ale House

"They have supported us and have been a great help. Their team – Ian, Caroline, Gregg and Sam – are great people who brew fantastic beer and we could not have won this award if it wasn't for their help.”

A spokesman for CAMRA Northamptonshire said: “Chrissie has not only maintained the excellent range and quality of beers since taking over in January, but has also installed racking and a cooling system in the new beer garden. This increases the range even more when it is warm enough to sit outside.

“Congratulations to Chrissie on providing a great hub for the community.”

The pub’s beer festival which coincided with the Waendel Walk saw 29 nine-gallon barrels of real ale consumed by thirsty punters.