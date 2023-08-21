News was received today that Higham Ferrers’ longest town councillor, Derek Lawson MBE, has passed away, and the council on which he served has paid tribute.

A spokesperson from Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “Derek’s impact on the town council and the local government landscape cannot be understated.

"He dedicated his life to serving the people of Higham Ferrers and the surrounding area and had a significant impact on the town in his long career.

Derek Lawson MBE

"He was always a welcome face and his knowledge and insight will be sorely missed.”

They also said they were “greatly saddened” to hear of his death.

A member of the town council for 57 years, Derek retired as a councillor in 2021, but was still on hand to advise and support, taking an interest in activities and civic events.

He was mayor of the town on three separate occasions, in 1966-67, 1977-78 and 1999-2000, and leader of the council for five.

His influence on the town and its surrounding area is evident, leaving a legacy as former chairman of the board of governors at both the Ferrers School and Henry Chichele Primary School, chairman of TASH (Towards a Safer Higham), and having had a strong involvement in the campaign ‘Yes to Rushden Lakes’.

The leader of the town council, Councillor Pam Whiting, added: “Derek was a pillar of strength for the community in all his years of service and a real true gentleman who sadly will be greatly missed by us all.”