PICTURES: Take a look at 11 rabbits looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

Here are 11 adorable rabbits who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.

The charity is currently looking after rabbits - and many more animals - at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "Animals in need have 40 rabbits in our care and cannot take in any more until some have been rehomed.

"All our buns leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chipped with four weeks free insurance and rescue backup for life. Home visits will be carried out and an adoption fee required. Please note we will not rehome to small hutches only generous sized accommodation."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]

Annie has provided the following quotes about each rabbit in the photo gallery.

Rosie, Raiya and Basil Beautiful trio of bunniess Rosie, Raiya and Basil would love a large forever home together with plenty of space to hop, kick and binky. All neutered, fully vaccinated they leave us with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life.

Comet Comet is a young Netherland Dwarf boy with a big character. He would love a large new home to explore with.

Billy and Bella Billy and Bella are bonded best friends needing a large for ever home together with space to hop, kick and binky. They enjoy exploring, digging and eating.

Peter Rabbit Peter Rabbit is a handsome Rex chap, an unclaimed stray needing a home with a gentle wife bun with plenty of space explore.