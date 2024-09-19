PICTURES: Six abandoned yet adorable dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

According to Google Trends, there has been a surge in searches for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county. To help these deserving dogs find loving homes, this newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviorist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives."
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Below are the dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Sandy
Sandy is a beautiful Boxer/Bully X with a wonderful personality. She is an incredibly special dog, a little shy, but willing to trust and play once you have met. She seems relaxed around other dogs. She is happy to play alone or with you if you have a ball. She’s got a lovely nature, but is a bit reserved. She travels well. Photo: AIN
2. Arlo
Arlo is a handsome large crossbreed lad. He is super-friendly and seems to enjoy just about everything he does. He is clean in his kennel. He has previously lived with other dogs. He would love an active home, perhaps with older children. Photo: AIN
3. Rosie
Rosie is a beautiful 3 yr old SBT X with a huge smile and a kind nature. Her tail never stops wagging. Unbelievably she was found by a member of public tied to a fence on the hottest day of the year and was never claimed. She loves people and gets on fine with other dogs. She would probably be best suited to live in an adult-only home, although she seems fine with older teenagers. She may be fine to live with another dog and perhaps even a cat. She is strong on the lead but knows basic commands so with some more training she will make a wonderful addition to a family. Photo: AIN
4. Sunny Bunny
Sunny Bunny is a beautiful 8 yr old Dogue De Bordeaux X. She is a sweetheart with an infectious smile, zest for life and love for hugs. She enjoys taking naps, playing with cuddly toys and tennis balls. She is partial to a bit of cheese. She came to us from a pound, very underweight with terrible teeth and skin. She was initially shy and sad but with lots of TLC she has blossomed into a bright, bouncy, happy girl. She is housetrained. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home, however she can walk out with calm non-reactive female dogs. Sunny Bunny does have a lump on her neck which means she cannot wear a collar. It is inoperable so she is on steroids, however it does not bother her. She will make a great companion for someone who has lots of time for cuddles. Photo: AIN
