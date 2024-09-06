PICTURES: Six abandoned yet adorable dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:43 BST
Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google Trends, there has been a surge in searches for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county. To help these deserving dogs find loving homes, this newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviorist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives."

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

Take a look at six rescue dogs in Northants looking for their forever home

1. Animals in Need Northants

Take a look at six rescue dogs in Northants looking for their forever home Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Minnie is a sweet and affectionate little girl. Her mother is a Staffie x EBT, and her father is a JRT. At almost 4 years old, she requires an active and secure home without other animals due to her high prey drive. She is currently in foster care.

2. Minnie

Minnie is a sweet and affectionate little girl. Her mother is a Staffie x EBT, and her father is a JRT. At almost 4 years old, she requires an active and secure home without other animals due to her high prey drive. She is currently in foster care. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Edward is a handsome 1-year-old Boxer mix who joined us from the pound. Full of energy, he requires an active home with a patient family committed to ongoing training. He should do well with children over the age of 16. We are still assessing how he feels about other animals.

3. Edward

Edward is a handsome 1-year-old Boxer mix who joined us from the pound. Full of energy, he requires an active home with a patient family committed to ongoing training. He should do well with children over the age of 16. We are still assessing how he feels about other animals. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Spot is a lively 7 yr old chap. He loves people and seems fine around other dogs. He is very prey-driven so could not live with cats or small furries. He is really strong on the lead and this will be something for his new family to work on with him. He is a lovely lad who will make a great addition to an active family.

4. Spot

Spot is a lively 7 yr old chap. He loves people and seems fine around other dogs. He is very prey-driven so could not live with cats or small furries. He is really strong on the lead and this will be something for his new family to work on with him. He is a lovely lad who will make a great addition to an active family. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Animals
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice