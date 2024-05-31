4 . Summer

This lovely lady is as pretty as her name! She is a four year old retired Greyhound and is typically of the breed super-friendly and always up for a snuggle on the sofa. She walks nicely on the lead, although does have to wear a muzzle, as she will try to catch anything small and furry. She will probably need house-training, having spent her life up until now in kennels. Photo: AIN