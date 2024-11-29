3 . Poppy

Poppy is a 10-year-old, large Yorkshire Terrier. She is friendly but a bit shy, as she has not been well-socialized. She would not be suited to living with another dog, as she doesn’t really understand them, and she has never been around cats. Poppy is good with children but does not enjoy traveling. She has no recall and knows only a few commands, so some training will be necessary. She would thrive in a home where someone is available to keep her company most of the time. Photo: AIN