PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:58 BST
Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity director Annie Marriott emphasised the impact of adoption, stating: "When people adopt a rescue dog, they save two lives: the one they take home and the one that gets the now-empty kennel. For many of these dogs, their lives depend on it."

Annie also detailed the care provided by the charity. She said: "All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, treated for parasites, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and lifelong rescue support. We conduct a home check before rehoming and cannot place dogs in families with children under five years old."

If you're interested in offering a rescue dog a loving home, please email admin@animals-in-need.org.

Below are the dogs available for rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

Six dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire

Six dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Solly is a four year old ex-racing Greyhound. He is gentle with people but could not be rehomed where there are cats or small furries.

2. Solly

Solly is a four year old ex-racing Greyhound. He is gentle with people but could not be rehomed where there are cats or small furries. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Skye is a beautiful eight year old female GSD. She is very intelligent, and knows basic commands. She loves everyone and arrived at the pound with Aspen.

3. Skye

Skye is a beautiful eight year old female GSD. She is very intelligent, and knows basic commands. She loves everyone and arrived at the pound with Aspen. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Aspen is a stunning four year old male GSD. He is very intelligent, and knows basic commands. He loves everyone and arrived at the pound with Skye. Aspen would benefit from living with a resident dog as he craves their company and would learn from them.

4. Aspen

Aspen is a stunning four year old male GSD. He is very intelligent, and knows basic commands. He loves everyone and arrived at the pound with Skye. Aspen would benefit from living with a resident dog as he craves their company and would learn from them. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice