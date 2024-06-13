PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

4 . Toby

Toby is a very handsome crossbreed boy. He is a bit shy, but has great potential. A calm home with a neutered, well established dog would probably benefit him greatly and bring him out of his shell. He is an ex-street dog from Romania, so has had no training. His family will need to be committed to giving him the training he needs. He will need a totally secure garden, and must wear a GPS tracker on his collar. Photo: AIN