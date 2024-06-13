PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

This newspaper continues to team up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
If you're interested in welcoming a dog into your home, please email admin@animals-in-need.org
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
2. Lulu
Lulu is a big beautiful brindle girl only 3 years old. She is good with other dogs, loves toys & treats but us strong on the lead & boisterous so a home with older sensible children is essential. She is a vocal girl who does not like cats. Lulu would make a wonderful addition to a large breed experienced home. Photo: AIN
3. Honey
Honey is a beautiful 13 year old crossbreed lady, rehomed by us 12 years ago but recently returned as her family could no longer keep her. She would love a calm quiet home with plenty of love who can reassure her when she gets anxious. Photo: AIN
4. Toby
Toby is a very handsome crossbreed boy. He is a bit shy, but has great potential. A calm home with a neutered, well established dog would probably benefit him greatly and bring him out of his shell. He is an ex-street dog from Romania, so has had no training. His family will need to be committed to giving him the training he needs. He will need a totally secure garden, and must wear a GPS tracker on his collar. Photo: AIN
