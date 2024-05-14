PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper continues to team up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
If you're interested in welcoming one a dog into your home, please email [email protected]
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
2. Watt
Watt is a handsome three year old Collie. He is deaf, but is currently learning sign. He can be destructive, but that appears to be as a result of frustration at not being able to communicate. He has not yet been assessed with other dogs. He likes to dig! He seems to be housetrained and walks nicely on his lead. He will need a home willing to work with him, in return he will be a loyal and affectionate companion. Photo: AIN
3. Toffee
Toffee is a two year old female Collie-cross. She is a little timid, but is super-friendly with dogs and people. She loves playing with water. She walks really nicely on he lead. It may build her confidence to take her to agility or scent work classes. There are no issues surrounding food. She has not yet been cat-tested. Photo: AIN
4. Marcel
Marcel is a one year old French Bulldog. He is super-cute, friendly and is a lot of fun. He will need BOAS and skin-fold removal. His allergies are being managed with diet at present. He appears to be dog-friendly and walks nicely on his lead. His house-training will need working on. Photo: AIN
