PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
1. Animals in Need
Animals in Need Photo: Animals in Need
2. Mia
Mia is a big Newfie cross collie girl, only 2 years old. She is always super happy to meet new people, constantly looking for a hug or kiss, someone to lean against, or a lap to curl up in. Despite not understanding that her extra-large size doesn't fit most laps, she still tries! While she can walk nicely, there are times when she is quite strong, especially when she sees other dogs. She can be selective about which dogs she wishes to play nicely with, but there is no consistent pattern of preference.
Therefore, Mia would need a family committed to furthering her training and social skills. In her kennel, Mia is an absolute star—extremely clean, very calm, and not fazed by much. She is a girl that enjoys her naps but equally relishes a good walk and plenty of attention. Photo: AIN
3. Barney
Barney came to us from a council pound. He is a total love bug and knows basic commands. He just loves to play and have cuddles! Barney is fine with other dogs but has not yet been tested with cats. An active home willing to put in some training is essential. Photo: AIN
4. Pixie
Pixie, an 11-year-old terrier lady, needs a very special home. She came to us from a council pound a good while ago, absolutely broken. She has had a sad existence and was initially really scared to be touched. Now, in her own time, she loves fuss and attention, and she is really showing an affectionate side.
An experienced, quiet home with an active mature person and few visitors would be ideal for Pixie. She prefers men. Spayed, vaccinated, ID chipped, and parasite treated, she leaves us with 4 weeks of free insurance, a pedigree rehome pack, and a behaviour session with Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour. A quiet, patient, understanding home is absolutely essential. Photo: AIN