PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Can you help?

Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Rescues dogs in need of a forever home this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Sunny Bunny Sunny Bunny is a super friendly 11 year old Dogue De Bordeaux who has had a miserable existence resulting in her being removed from the situation she was in. She needs a wonderful animal free home with tonnes of love! Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Missie Missie is a tiny, sweet and kind 9 year old chihuahua cross. She is very shy so a quiet home would be perfect. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Lucy Lucy is a huge 3 year old cuddly mastiff cross lady who needs an animal free home. She knows basic commands. She's also very strong on lead so further training is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales