PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire
Take a look at six rescue dogs looking for homes this week Photo: AIN
2. Gracie
Gorgeous Gracie is a four-year-old Patterdale cross. She’s very friendly and gets along well with other dogs, but she does have a strong prey drive, so she cannot live with cats or small animals. Gracie is looking for an active home where she’ll have plenty to do and can be kept busy. Photo: AIN
3. Sally
Stunning Sally is a young Lurcher who has shown incredible bravery. She came to us this week from a vet practice after having her badly injured leg amputated. Despite everything she’s been through, Sally is full of love and affection. She would be happiest in a home with experience of caring for “tripaw” dogs and where she has the gentle company of other dogs. Like many Lurchers, she does have a strong prey drive, so she cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: AIN
4. Caleb
Crazy Caleb is a seven-month-old Lurcher lad. He is excitable and will need ongoing training from scratch. He is very friendly, he just hasn’t been well-socialised so has a lot to learn. He would be fine to live with children over five, and would benefit from sharing his new home with a calm dog who can help teach him manners. Photo: AIN