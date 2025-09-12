PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

3 . Sally

Stunning Sally is a young Lurcher who has shown incredible bravery. She came to us this week from a vet practice after having her badly injured leg amputated. Despite everything she’s been through, Sally is full of love and affection. She would be happiest in a home with experience of caring for “tripaw” dogs and where she has the gentle company of other dogs. Like many Lurchers, she does have a strong prey drive, so she cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: AIN