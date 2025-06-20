PICTURES: SIX abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

4 . Eva

Eva is a stunning 2 yr old Siberian Husky. She is typical of the breed, full of energy and very intelligent. She knows commands and is very treat-motivated. She will need an active family who have the time to keep her busy, and will not leave her for long hours. She was adopted previously but returned after a year through no fault of her own. She cannot live where there are cats or small furries, but other than that she would fit in well to most homes. Photo: AIN