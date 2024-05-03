PICTURES: Seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

3 . Callie

Callie is a beautiful Huntaway lady, aged five years. She is affectionate once she has learnt to trust you, but initially she is very wary of anyone she does not know. She needs lots of reassurance and lacks the ability to interact comfortably with other dogs. She will need an experienced family who will patiently introduce her to new surroundings and socialise her slowly so that she can learn to enjoy her life. An adult only home with no other pets is required. Photo: AIN