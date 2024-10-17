Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV pictures showing two smiling women in a Northamptonshire village lane have been released by Northamptonshire Police.

Once identified, the two women with backpacks may be able to help officers with an investigation in Denford near Thrapston.

The incident took place between 7am and 7.30am on Sunday, September 29, when a wallet containing cash was stolen from a Ford Thunderbird car parked in School Lane.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise these women? Officers investigating the theft from a vehicle in Denford, near Thrapston, believe they may have information which could assist them.

CCTV photos released by Northants Police

“Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000591514.